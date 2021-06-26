Where's the cheapest gas in Jeffersonville?

(JEFFERSONVILLE, OH) According to Jeffersonville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, BP at 304 State St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Flying J at 9935 Oh-41 , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.01.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.93.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BP 304 State St, Jeffersonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ --

Shell 220 State St, Jeffersonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ 3.39

Love's Travel Stop 13023 Us-35, Jeffersonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.59 $ 3.54 card card $ 2.92 $ 3.28 $ 3.62 $ 3.59

Speedway 11584 Allen Rd Nw, Jeffersonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ 3.45

Shell 12320 Old Us Rte 35 Nw, Jeffersonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.29 $ 3.73 $ 3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.