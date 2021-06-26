Here’s the cheapest gas in Stuart Saturday

(STUART, IA) Gas prices vary across in the Stuart area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon.

Kum & Go at 629 S Division St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Casey's at 803 State St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.0.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Kum & Go 629 S Division St, Stuart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Casey's 708 S Division St, Stuart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 2.99

Phillips 66 1218 S Division St, Stuart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.