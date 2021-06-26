Save up to $0.41 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Van Horn

(VAN HORN, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Van Horn area offering savings of $0.41 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pilot at 501 Van Horn Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.08 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1801 Fontage Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.15.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Pilot 501 Van Horn Dr, Van Horn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35 card card $ 3.08 $ 3.46 $ 3.82 $ 3.41

Love's Travel Stop 810 E Broadway St, Van Horn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.08 $ 3.44 $ 3.78 $ 3.34 card card $ 3.08 $ 3.40 $ 3.78 $ 3.39

Valero 500 Van Horn St, Van Horn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 601 E Broadway, Van Horn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.