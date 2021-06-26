Gas savings: The cheapest station in Cook
(COOK, MN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Cook area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.
Spur at 11 S Us-53 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Spur at 11 S Us-53, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.14
$3.39
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.14
$3.64
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.14
$3.39
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.