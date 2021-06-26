Gas savings: The cheapest station in Cook

(COOK, MN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Cook area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

Spur at 11 S Us-53 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Spur at 11 S Us-53, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Spur 11 S Us-53, Cook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Mobil 201 S Us-53, Cook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.14 $ 3.64 $ 3.15

Cenex 320 S Us-53, Cook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.