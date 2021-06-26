Bowman gas at $2.94 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(BOWMAN, ND) According to Bowman gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

Exxon at 705 Us-12 W was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Cenex at 13 1St Ave Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bowman area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Exxon 705 Us-12 W, Bowman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.14

Kum & Go 411 1St Ave Sw , Bowman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.