Bowman gas at $2.94 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(BOWMAN, ND) According to Bowman gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.
Exxon at 705 Us-12 W was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Cenex at 13 1St Ave Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bowman area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.14
$3.34
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.29
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.