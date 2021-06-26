Save $0.06 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Stratford
(STRATFORD, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Stratford, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.
Valero at 10 S Maple St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Pilot at 100 S Poplar St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.81.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Stratford area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.77 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.