Save $0.03 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Byers

(BYERS, CO) Depending on where you fill up in Byers, you could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon on gas.

Gasamat at 56920 E Colfax Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.32 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 527 Us-36, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.34 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Gasamat 56920 E Colfax Ave, Strasburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ -- $ -- $ 3.36

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.