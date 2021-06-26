Fountain City gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.13 per gallon

(FOUNTAIN CITY, WI) Gas prices vary across in the Fountain City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sinclair at 1656 Service Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.86 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Kwik Trip at 7020 Mn-61 W , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fountain City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sinclair 1656 Service Dr, Winona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Kwik Trip 43 S Shore Dr, Fountain City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.64 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.