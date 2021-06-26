Fountain City gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.13 per gallon
(FOUNTAIN CITY, WI) Gas prices vary across in the Fountain City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sinclair at 1656 Service Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.86 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Kwik Trip at 7020 Mn-61 W , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fountain City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.96 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$3.64
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.