Where's the cheapest gas in Garberville?

(GARBERVILLE, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Garberville area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.

Renner Petroleum at 76 Bear Canyon Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $4.29 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 830 Redwood Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.49.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.42 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Renner Petroleum 76 Bear Canyon Rd, Garberville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.