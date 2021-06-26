This is the cheapest gas in Kingsville right now

(KINGSVILLE, OH) Depending on where you fill up in Kingsville, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Grab & Go at 5760 Oh-193. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.97 at Clark at 3312 N Ridge Rd E, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Grab & Go 5760 Oh-193, Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ --

Village Food Mart 6314 S Main St, North Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ -- $ --

Circle K 5713 Oh-84 & 193, Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.15 $ 3.50 $ --

Circle K 5569 Oh-193, Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.16 $ 3.51 $ 3.41

BP 5551 State Route 193, Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.83 $ 3.23 $ 3.82 $ 3.45 card card $ 2.83 $ 3.23 $ 3.59 $ 3.45

Love's Travel Stop 2 Love'S Dr, Conneaut

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.83 $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 3.58 card card $ 2.83 $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 3.63

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.