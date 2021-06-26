Save $0.20 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Wellfleet

(WELLFLEET, MA) Gas prices vary across in the Wellfleet area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 1600 State Hwy 6 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.05 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 2683 State Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.25.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.18.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shell 1600 State Hwy 6, Wellfleet

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ 3.58 $ 3.78 $ -- card card $ 3.16 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ --

Cumberland Farms 4460 Us-6, North Eastham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.