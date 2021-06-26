Cancel
Accidents

First picture of dad who died in fishing boat tragedy as tributes brand him a 'legend'

By Ryan Carroll, Matt Strudwick
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 14 days ago

A dad who died when he fell overboard from a fishing vessel has been pictured for the first time, with tributes describing him as a "legend".

Lachlan Robertson was rescued from the sea alongside a fellow crew member but could not be saved. Both men were dragged back on board, but despite the best efforts of a paramedic, the 61-year-old died, reports the Daily Record.

The other male survived and suffered a minor injury. He did not require hospital treatment.

Investigations are currently underway onboard his vessel, the Reul a’Chuain, although police have said there are no suspicious circumstances.

Tributes have been paid to the Scotsman, known as Lachie, in a series of heartfelt social media posts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tlKCE_0ag1x4RX00
The Sound of Rum in the Inner Hebrides where Lachlan fell

His daughters told mourners they could lay flowers on his boat in his memory.

They wrote: "If anyone would like to join, a few people have asked if they can put flowers on dad’s boat tomorrow – the Reul a’Chuain.

"Investigations will be ongoing in the morning, but you are welcome to leave flowers by the statues at calmac in the morning which we will move later, or go to the boat in the afternoon to leave them.

"Thank you everyone for your kind words, the support from the community has been amazing and much appreciated."

One person wrote that it was "so very sad to hear this tragic news. Lachie was a lovely man, and great character".

Another said: “Condolences to you all, very sad indeed , he will always be remembered, he was like a brother to our family and was a star, R.I.P Wee Lachie."

A third said: "Lachie was a true gentleman who will be sadly missed by all who had the honour to have known him."

Another added: "Very sorry to hear this news, what a top man. And a west coast legend. RIP lachie mucker."

Lachlan fell into the Inner Hebrides at around 7.10pm on Thursday.

A rescue operation was launched after the Coastguard received a Mayday call from the vessel that two of the three crew had entered the water, two nautical miles north-west of the island of Eigg in the Inner Hebrides.

The crew member still on the fishing vessel managed to get both men back on board, where the helicopter's winch paramedic attended to them.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police were called to a report of two men having fallen into the sea from a fishing vessel in the Sound of Rum.

"Emergency services attended, including the RNLI lifeboat from Mallaig and HMCG helicopter from Stornoway.

"Both men were recovered from the water but one, a 61-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead.

"There are no suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

