Here’s the cheapest gas in Siren Saturday

(SIREN, WI) Depending on where you fill up in Siren, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

Marathon at 24184 Wi-35 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Minit Mart at 26354 Lakeland Ave S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Siren area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.87 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Marathon 24184 Wi-35, Siren

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Holiday 24096 Wi-35, Siren

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ -- $ --

Fourwinds Express 7389 Airport Rd, Siren

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.