Here’s the cheapest gas in Siren Saturday
(SIREN, WI) Depending on where you fill up in Siren, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.
Marathon at 24184 Wi-35 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Minit Mart at 26354 Lakeland Ave S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Siren area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.87 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.85
$3.15
$--
$--
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.