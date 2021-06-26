Save up to $0.00 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Shamrock

(SHAMROCK, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Shamrock, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Allsup's at 811 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Allsup's at 811 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Shamrock area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Allsup's 811 N Main St, Shamrock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.39

Valero 1551 N Main St, Shamrock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 2.95

Chevron 1627 N Main St, Shamrock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.