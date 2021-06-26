Silver Bay gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(SILVER BAY, MN) Gas prices vary across in the Silver Bay area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Mobil at 93 Outer Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.91 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Spirit at 94 Outer Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Silver Bay area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Mobil 93 Outer Dr, Silver Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.31 $ 3.71 $ 3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.