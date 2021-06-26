Here’s the cheapest gas in John Day Saturday
(JOHN DAY, OR) Depending on where you fill up in John Day, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas.
Leathers at 603 W Main was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.43 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 801 Us-26 , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.52 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.43
$3.58
$3.73
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.47
$--
$--
$3.59
|card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.