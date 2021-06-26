Here’s the cheapest gas in John Day Saturday

(JOHN DAY, OR) Depending on where you fill up in John Day, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas.

Leathers at 603 W Main was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.43 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 801 Us-26 , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.52 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Leathers 603 W Main , John Day, Or

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.43 $ 3.58 $ 3.73 $ 3.45

Mobil 133 Washington St, Canyon City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.47 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59 card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.