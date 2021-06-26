Save $0.08 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Santa Claus

(SANTA CLAUS, IN) Gas prices vary across in the Santa Claus area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Casey's at 472 E Christmas Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.07 at Casey's at 4 S Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.02 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's 472 E Christmas Blvd, Santa Claus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

CITGO 8 W Christmas Blvd, Santa Claus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.44 $ --

Marathon 1450 W Christmas Blvd, Santa Claus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.