Where's the cheapest gas in Ronda?

(RONDA, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Ronda, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sheetz at 401 Cc Camp Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at 76 at 4830 Clingman Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sheetz 401 Cc Camp Rd, Elkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 3.07 $ 3.47 $ 3.17

CITGO 1356 Elkin Spur St, Elkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.