Microsoft kicks Apple where it hurts, says Epic, Steam stores ‘very welcome’ in Windows 11 Store portal
Microsoft’s Windows 11 event brought with it a lot of unexpected and interesting news, although not all of it was welcome, such as the system requirements needed to run the new operating system. However, among the very positive developments is Microsoft’s increasingly open stance on its platform which includes the introduction of Android app support. Among the changes includes Microsoft’s decision to allow developers to keep all of the revenue they generate within an app through their own or third-party payment systems.www.notebookcheck.net