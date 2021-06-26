Save up to $0.17 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Tonopah

(TONOPAH, NV) Depending on where you fill up in Tonopah, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Rebel at 444 Depot Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.72 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.89 at Chevron at 1206 Us-95 N, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Tonopah area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.83 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Rebel 444 Depot Rd, Tonopah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.72 $ -- $ -- $ 3.62

Gasoline Alley 182 N Main St, Tonopah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ -- card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Valero 212 N Main St, Tonopah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ 3.69 card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 459 Main St, Tonopah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.