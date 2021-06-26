Save up to $0.17 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Tonopah
(TONOPAH, NV) Depending on where you fill up in Tonopah, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Rebel at 444 Depot Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.72 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.89 at Chevron at 1206 Us-95 N, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Tonopah area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.83 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.72
$--
$--
$3.62
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.79
$4.05
$4.15
$--
|card
card$3.85
$--
$--
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.79
$4.05
$4.15
$3.69
|card
card$3.85
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$3.69
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.