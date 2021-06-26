This is the cheapest gas in Kellogg right now

(KELLOGG, ID) Depending on where you fill up in Kellogg, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Conoco at 3 E Cameron Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.25 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 3 E Cameron Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.25.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.25 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco 3 E Cameron Ave, Kellogg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.35 $ 3.45 $ 3.49

76 802 W Cameron Ave, Kellogg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.35 $ 3.45 $ 3.49

Conoco 509 N Division St, Pinehurst

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.