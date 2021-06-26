This is the cheapest gas in Kellogg right now
(KELLOGG, ID) Depending on where you fill up in Kellogg, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Conoco at 3 E Cameron Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.25 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 3 E Cameron Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.25.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.25 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.35
$3.45
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.35
$3.45
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.