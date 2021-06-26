Paden City gas at $2.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(PADEN CITY, WV) Gas prices vary across in the Paden City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart at 1142 S Bridge St. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Becky's Fly Spot at 33260 Oh-7 , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Paden City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.97 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.37
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.28
$3.45
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.