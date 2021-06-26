Paden City gas at $2.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(PADEN CITY, WV) Gas prices vary across in the Paden City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart at 1142 S Bridge St. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Becky's Fly Spot at 33260 Oh-7 , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Paden City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart 1142 S Bridge St, New Martinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.37 $ 3.03

Amoco 645 3Rd St, New Martinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Go Mart 808 N Wv-2, New Martinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 132 N Wv-2, New Martinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.28 $ 3.45 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.