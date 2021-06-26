Gas savings: The cheapest station in Crouse

(CROUSE, NC) According to Crouse gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 2503 Lincolnton Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.7 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.95 at Express at 973 W Hwy 150, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 2503 Lincolnton Hwy, Cherryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ 3.00 $ 3.30 $ 3.06

CITGO 2328 Country Club Rd, Lincolnton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ --

Southern Star 1410 E Church St, Cherryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ -- $ --

Lane Express 601 Riverside Dr, Lincolnton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1404 E Main St, Lincolnton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.09

Om Food Mart 851 S Laurel St, Lincolnton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.