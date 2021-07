With every upgrade, Apple tends to make some changes with the design, be it big or small. Sometimes, the upgrade takes the form of better internals or the introduction of new technology. However, a complete design overhaul of a certain product does not happen all of a sudden. Apple has to make sure that users are done buying the current model until it releases a new one. It is now being stated that Apple is exploring the idea of a new design for the iPad with bigger displays.