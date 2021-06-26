Where's the cheapest gas in Gila Bend?
(GILA BEND, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in Gila Bend, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.
Circle K at 710 W Pima St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 942 E Pima St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.18 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.38
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.69
$3.30
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.44
$3.79
$3.31
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.