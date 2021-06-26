Where's the cheapest gas in Gila Bend?

(GILA BEND, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in Gila Bend, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

Circle K at 710 W Pima St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 942 E Pima St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.18 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Circle K 710 W Pima St, Gila Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Love's Travel Stop 820 W Pima St, Gila Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.38 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.30

Pilot Travel Center 3006 S Butterfield Tr, Gila Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.79 $ 3.31

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.