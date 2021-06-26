Webster gas at $2.94 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(WEBSTER, SD) Gas prices vary across in the Webster area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Casey's at 1000 Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.94 at Casey's at 1000 Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's 1000 Main St, Webster

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 11 W Us-12 , Webster

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.