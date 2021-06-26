Fosston gas at $2.84 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(FOSSTON, MN) Depending on where you fill up in Fosston, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Palubicki's Express at 101 N Johnson Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Palubicki's Express at 101 N Johnson Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.84.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Palubicki's Express 101 N Johnson Ave, Fosston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.12

LePiers C-Store 320 First St E, Fosston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Cenex 511 First St W, Fosston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.12

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.