Where's the cheapest gas in Milford?

(MILFORD, ME) Depending on where you fill up in Milford, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Alltown at 103 Park St. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at CITGO at 671 Stillwater Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.10 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Alltown 103 Park St, Orono

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Leadbetters 232 Main St, Orono

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

Irving 53 Main St, Orono

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.36 $ 3.71 $ --

CITGO 671 Stillwater Ave, Old Town

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.