Mcgregor gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(MCGREGOR, MN) Gas prices vary across in the Mcgregor area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, McGregor Oil at 257 W Mn-210 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 36040 Mn-65, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Mcgregor area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

McGregor Oil 257 W Mn-210, McGregor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 2.92 $ -- $ 3.15

Holiday 200 W Mn-210, McGregor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.22 $ 3.47 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.