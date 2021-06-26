Clarendon gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(CLARENDON, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Clarendon, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at CEFCO at 302 W 2Nd St. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.85 at Alon at 815 E 2Nd St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Clarendon area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

CEFCO 302 W 2Nd St, Clarendon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Conoco 415 W 2Nd St, Clarendon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Phillips 66 619 W 2Nd St, Clarendon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Valero 805 W 2Nd St, Clarendon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 2.95 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.