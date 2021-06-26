Here’s the cheapest gas in Freer Saturday

(FREER, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Freer area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon.

Sunoco at 100 W Riley St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at 116 E Riley St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Freer area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco 100 W Riley St, Freer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.84

Valero 322 S Norton Ave, Freer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.