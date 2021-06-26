Here’s the cheapest gas in Fairview Saturday

(FAIRVIEW, OK) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Fairview area offering savings of $0.51 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Hess at 820 E State Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Country Store at 401 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.92.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Hess 820 E State Rd, Fairview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sinclair 1105 N Main St, Fairview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Cenex Us-60, Fairview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.