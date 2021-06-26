Here’s the cheapest gas in Barnum Saturday

(BARNUM, MN) Depending on where you fill up in Barnum, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at TJ's Country Corner at 2751 Market St. Regular there was listed at $2.92 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Cenex at 105 Arrowhead Ln, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.97.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

TJ's Country Corner 2751 Market St, Mahtowa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ --

Holiday 80 Arrowhead Ln, Moose Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.