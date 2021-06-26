Big Lake gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(BIG LAKE, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Big Lake, you could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Texaco at 1105 E 2Nd St. Regular there was listed at $2.88 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Sunoco at 49 W 2Nd St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Big Lake area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.35
$--
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.