Big Lake gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BIG LAKE, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Big Lake, you could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Texaco at 1105 E 2Nd St. Regular there was listed at $2.88 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Sunoco at 49 W 2Nd St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Big Lake area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Texaco 1105 E 2Nd St, Big Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.35 $ -- $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.