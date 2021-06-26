Gas savings: The cheapest station in Exmore

(EXMORE, VA) Gas prices vary across in the Exmore area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, County Line at 2447 Lankford Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.82 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 2668 Lankord Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

County Line 2447 Lankford Hwy, Exmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.