Where's the cheapest gas in Phillipsburg?

(PHILLIPSBURG, KS) According to Phillipsburg gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Rangeland Coopertives at 250 F St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.8 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Country Store at 709 E State St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.84.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Rangeland Coopertives 250 F St, Phillipsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Alta 695 State Street, Phillipsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.10 $ 3.34 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.