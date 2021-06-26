Where's the cheapest gas in Phillipsburg?
(PHILLIPSBURG, KS) According to Phillipsburg gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Rangeland Coopertives at 250 F St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.8 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Country Store at 709 E State St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.84.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.82 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.80
$--
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.10
$3.34
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.