Here’s the cheapest gas in New Town Saturday

(NEW TOWN, ND) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the New Town area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.

Eagles Landing at 402 Nd-23 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Cenex at 712 1St St N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.99.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Eagles Landing 402 Nd-23, New Town

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.24 $ 3.09

Van Hook Travel Center 8258 39Th St Nw, New Town

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.19 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.