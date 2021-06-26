This is the cheapest gas in Lovell right now

(LOVELL, WY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lovell area offering savings of $0.14 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Maverik at 217 W. Main St. was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 1801 Us-310, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.23.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.15 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik 217 W. Main St., Lovell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.23

Sinclair 317 E Main St, Lovell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ -- $ -- $ 3.30

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.