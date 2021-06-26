Where's the cheapest gas in Santa Rosa?

(SANTA ROSA, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Santa Rosa area offering savings of $0.17 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Love's Travel Stop at 1028 Nm-156 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.02 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Phillips 66 at 3630 Historic Route 66, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Santa Rosa area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.08 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Love's Travel Stop 1028 Nm-156, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.34 card card $ 3.02 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ --

TA Travel Center 2634 Historic Route 66, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pilot 2464 Historic Route 66, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ 3.85 $ 3.35 card card $ 3.08 $ 3.49 $ 3.83 $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.