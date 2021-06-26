Save up to $0.36 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Sibley

(SIBLEY, IA) Gas prices vary across in the Sibley area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 7022Nd Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sinclair at 1026 2Nd Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.13.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sibley area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's 7022Nd Ave, Sibley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 1708 Pierce Ave, Sibley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 2.81 $ 3.32 $ 2.98

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.