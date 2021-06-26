Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Rafa Benitez set to sign historic deal to become Everton's new manager THIS WEEKEND - with Farhad Moshiri turning to Liverpool legend despite fans' furious backlash

By Rob Draper for MailOnline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

Rafa Benitez is on the verge of an extraordinary return to the Premier League by signing a deal with Everton this weekend, making him the first man in modern history to manage at both Liverpool and Everton.

Owner Farhad Moshiri is convinced that Benitez, who is considered among the most-iconic former Liverpool managers having won the Champions League for the club in 2005, is the best coach to take Everton into the Champions League and is ready to ignore the objections of some Evertonians who object to the club appointing such a revered Liverpool manager.

Not since William Edward Barclay in the 1890s, who was part of the original foundation of Everton and then the later breakaway Liverpool club, has anyone crossed the city divide to manage both clubs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WI9mH_0ag1wFxe00
Rafa Benitez will sign his deal to become Everton's new boss this weekend despite a backlash

Moshiri and Benitez have met and are both enthused with the idea of turning Everton into a Champions League team. Assuming the last contractual details can be tied up, an announcement will be made next week.

Moshiri's business partner, Alisher Usmanov, the Uzbek-born Russian billionaire who sponsors Everton, is also supportive and the pair have received glowing testimonials on Benitez from Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, who rates Benitez among the best managers he has employed.

The appointment will mark a dramatic comeback for Benitez, who last managed in the Premier League with Newcastle in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SFEiI_0ag1wFxe00
Owner Farhad Moshiri (above) believes Benitez can lead the club into the Champions League
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mbg6C_0ag1wFxe00
The appointment has resulted in a backlash from fans because of Benitez's days with Liverpool

Having fallen out with owner Mike Ashley, he declined to renew his contract and instead became manager of Dalian in China from 2019 until early this year.

The chaotic circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic made that an unsatisfactory experience, though Benitez started a huge project of setting up academies and driving the growth of football in the southern Chinese city and has maintained good relations with the owners.

Benitez has retained his family home in Merseyside throughout his managerial career since leaving Liverpool in 2010.

Apart from winning the FA Cup and Champions League with Liverpool and La Liga twice and UEFA Cup with Valencia prior to that, he went on to win the World Club Cup with Internazionale, the Europa League with Chelsea, the Coppa Italia with Napoli and the Championship with Newcastle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h3zty_0ag1wFxe00
The confirmation is expected next week, once the last details of Benitez's contract are sorted
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4726Ww_0ag1wFxe00
Everton supporters have made their feelings on Benitez clear through homemade messages

Moshiri has made it clear that winning trophies and ultimately Champions League qualification are the priorities.

Benitez is expected to bring in trusted fitness expert Paco de Miguel and retain Duncan Ferguson and plans will start next week on refresh the squad, with significant transfer funds expected to be available.

Everton have been searching for a manager since Carlo Ancelotti left at the beginning of the month to re-join Real Madrid.

Part of the reason for Benitez's unpopularity with Everton fans stems from comments made in 2007 about them being a 'small club'.

After a goalless draw with Everton at Anfield, then Liverpool boss Benitez said: 'I was really disappointed because one team wanted to win the game and one team didn't want to lose it.

'Everton put eight or nine men behind the ball and defended deep but that's what small clubs do.

'When a team comes to Anfield and only want a point what else can you call them but a small club?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V1kYz_0ag1wFxe00
As Liverpool manager, Benitez described Everton as a 'small club' following a match in 2007

Benitez attempted to clarify the comments when speaking to Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football last year.

He said: 'I made a mistake when I said it was a small club. What I wanted to say was they are a small team because in the game I remember they had one chance.

'Liverpool fans they were happy and the Evertonians were upset. But I didn't want to say they were a small club, I wanted to say they were a small team.

'Some Evertonians, they come to me and say about what I did for the city, we have the charity, and all these things, so I have a very good connection with the city, not just the Liverpool fans.'

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

201K+
Followers
76K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alisher Usmanov
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Jamie Carragher
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Duncan Ferguson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Premier League#The Champions League#Uzbek#Russian#Chinese#Internazionale#The Europa League#Real Madrid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Country
China
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Everton agree shock deal for former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez to replace Carlo Ancelotti as manager, with owner Farhad Moshiri ignoring an angry backlash from fans to appoint the Spaniard on a three-year contract

Rafa Benitez is the new manager of Everton after agreeing a three-year deal. It is a historic appointment by Farhad Moshiri, Everton’s major shareholder, as Benitez becomes the first man to have managed both Liverpool and Everton since William Edward Barclay in the 1890s. The Spaniard, 61, has had numerous...
Premier League90min.com

Rafa Benitez risks ruining his Liverpool legacy by joining Everton

Rafa Benitez is on the verge of becoming the new Everton manager. And if you're asking 'why?!' then rest assured, you're not the only one. The Spaniard is a legend across Stanley Park at Liverpool. Prior to Jurgen Klopp, he remains by far their best manager of the 21st century, winning the Champions League, the FA Cup, and eight Merseyside derbies at Everton's expense.
Premier Leaguenewsbrig.com

Everton set to complete controversial appointment of Rafa Benitez

Rafael Benitez is close to becoming Everton’s new manager on Wednesday after agreeing on a three-year contract at Goodison Park. Benitez, 61, is poised to become Carlo Ancelotti’s successor at the Premier League club after the Italian resigned from his post to return to Real Madrid on June 1. Everton’s...
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Seamus Coleman eager to impress new Everton boss Rafa Benitez

The appointment of the former Liverpool manager has stirred up plenty of debate. Opinion is divided on the decision to hire Rafa Benitez as new Everton manager but Toffees captain Seamus Coleman has urged supporters to get behind the 61-year-old ahead of the upcoming season. Everton weren’t expected to be...
Premier Leaguewashingtonnewsday.com

Everton announce Richarlison’s participation in the Olympic Games, despite the fact that the Brazilian could miss Rafa Benitez’s start.

Everton announce Richarlison’s participation in the Olympic Games, despite the fact that the Brazilian could miss Rafa Benitez’s start. Richarlison might miss Everton’s first few games of the season after the club granted him permission to compete in the Olympics. Everton has accepted the 24-year-old forward’s demand to compete in...
Premier LeagueThe Independent

Farhad Moshiri confident Rafael Benitez will bring success to Everton

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri insists new manager Rafael Benitez “ticks all the boxes” despite his appointment facing significant opposition from some supporters. A section of the fanbase cannot forgive nor forget the former Liverpool boss’s “small club” comment after a Merseyside derby in 2007. However, Moshiri, who is on his...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Everton chief Moshiri: Benitez wanted Ferguson to stay

Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri insists new manager Rafa Benitez wanted Duncan Ferguson as part of his staff. Benitez was name new Everton manager yesterday. Moshiri revealed: "Yes, that was really important - and Rafa was just as keen to see that happen. "He made it clear to us he...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Farhad Moshiri DEFENDS his decision to appoint ex-Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez as Everton's new manager, insisting he had 'more passion and knowledge' than any candidate... before bizarrely claiming Spaniard's connection to rivals is 'very distant'

Everton's major shareholder Farhad Moshiri has defended his decision to appoint Rafa Benitez as the club's new manager. Moshiri says Benitez - who will arrive at the club's Finch Farm training base to commence work on July 5 - had more 'passion and knowledge' than any of the other candidates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy