Save up to $0.11 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Eureka

(EUREKA, KS) Depending on where you fill up in Eureka, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Phillips 66 at 205 W River St. Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.84 at Casey's at 720 N Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Eureka area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Phillips 66 205 W River St, Eureka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ 2.90

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.