Lutcher gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(LUTCHER, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Lutcher, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon on gas.
Valero at 129 S Airline Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 22025 La-20 W, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.73 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$3.29
$3.39
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.