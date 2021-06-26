Lutcher gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(LUTCHER, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Lutcher, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon on gas.

Valero at 129 S Airline Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 22025 La-20 W, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.73 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero 129 S Airline Ave, Gramercy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 2.74

Valero 106 W Main St, Gramercy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ 2.74

MoniCarlo Fuel Stop 5353 W Airline Hwy, Garyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.