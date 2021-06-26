Where's the cheapest gas in Lyman?
(LYMAN, WY) According to Lyman gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Maverik at 222 S Main was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.33 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Unbranded at 37066 I-80 Business Loop, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.46.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.37 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.33
$3.53
$3.73
$3.53
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.33
$3.53
$3.73
$3.53
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.