Where's the cheapest gas in Lyman?

(LYMAN, WY) According to Lyman gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Maverik at 222 S Main was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.33 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Unbranded at 37066 I-80 Business Loop, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.46.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.37 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik 222 S Main, Lyman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.53 $ 3.73 $ 3.53

Maverik 655 No. Hwy 414, Mountain View

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.53 $ 3.73 $ 3.53

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.