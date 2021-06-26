This is the cheapest gas in Lordsburg right now

(LORDSBURG, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lordsburg area offering savings of $0.24 per gallon.

Circle K at 1316 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1882 Stagecoach, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lordsburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.01 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 1316 Main St, Lordsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.53

Love's Travel Stop 900 W Motel Dr, Lordsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.48 card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.55 $ --

Pilot 1050 E Motel Dr, Lordsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.49 card card $ 3.01 $ 3.38 $ 3.68 $ --

Flying J 11 Old Us-70, Lordsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.49 card card $ 3.01 $ 3.38 $ 3.68 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.