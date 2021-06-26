Ozona gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.02 per gallon

(OZONA, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Ozona area offering savings of $0.02 per gallon.

Sunoco at 201 Del Rio St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 504 E 14Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.81.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Sunoco 201 Del Rio St , Ozona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 1206 Ave E, Ozona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.19

Sunoco 1101 Sheffield Rd, Ozona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.