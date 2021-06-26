Beaver gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BEAVER, UT) Depending on where you fill up in Beaver, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Phillips 66 at 290 S Main St. Regular there was listed at $3.49 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at Chevron at 1528 S 450 W, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Beaver area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.57 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Phillips 66 290 S Main St, Beaver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ 3.72 $ 3.49

Sinclair 1035 N Main St, Beaver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.79 $ --

Conoco 1434 N 300 W, Beaver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.56 $ 3.71 $ 3.86 $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.