Beaver gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(BEAVER, UT) Depending on where you fill up in Beaver, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Phillips 66 at 290 S Main St. Regular there was listed at $3.49 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at Chevron at 1528 S 450 W, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Beaver area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.57 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.59
$3.72
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.56
$3.71
$3.86
$3.59
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.