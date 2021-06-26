Where's the cheapest gas in Seymour?

(SEYMOUR, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Seymour, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

Shell at 611 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.04 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 611 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.04 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 611 N Main St, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Alon 700 N Main St, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Alon 310 S Main St, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Shamrock 200 E Ingram St, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.