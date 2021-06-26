Save up to $0.04 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Hawthorne

(HAWTHORNE, NV) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Hawthorne area offering savings of $0.04 per gallon.

Chevron at 975 E St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.85 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at 624 5Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Chevron 975 E St, Hawthorne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.85

Sinclair 1101 5Th St, Hawthorne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.87 $ 4.10 $ 4.25 $ 3.73 card card $ 3.89 $ 4.16 $ 4.31 $ 3.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.