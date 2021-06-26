Cancel
Meeker, CO

Here’s the cheapest gas in Meeker Saturday

Posted by 
Meeker Times
Meeker Times
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a1hcx_0ag1vvd100

(MEEKER, CO) Gas prices vary across in the Meeker area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sinclair at 427 E Market St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.44 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sinclair at 427 E Market St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.44.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.44.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sinclair

427 E Market St, Meeker
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.44
$--
$--
$3.44

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Meeker Times

Meeker Times

Meeker, CO
ABOUT

With Meeker Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

